Get a first-look at new outdoor classroom at Plaster Creek Family Park on Tuesday

The City of Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Public Schools have partnered to create an outdoor classroom and natural playscape at Plaster Creek Family Park, and are showing the community what they've done so far on Tuesday morning.

The areas are called The Nest and The Meadows. The city and GRPS collaborated with the students at Burton Elementary/Middle School to help create plans for these new areas of the part with new nature experiences and outdoor learning spaces.

On Tuesday, September 17, representatives from the City, GRPS and Burton Elementary/Middle School will provide a project update and a first-look at the green schoolyard. Representatives from the Children & Nature Network, which partnered with the National League of Cities to provide a grant for the project, also will be in attendance.

The preview of the outdoor classrooms and natural playscape will take place at 2401 Buchanan Avenue South West at 11 a.m. near the park pavilion building and baseball fields.