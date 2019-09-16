GRCC to buy building for lakeshore campus

HOLLAND, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College is making plans to purchase a space to create a lakeshore campus for the college.

Monday night, GRCC’s trustees approved the purchase of a 50,000-square-foot building in Holland Township’s closed Shops at Westshore mall. It is expected to be about $2 million.

The school says about 700 of its 1,900 Ottawa County students are taking classes at several Lakeshore locations, and adding a lakeshore campus building will enhance that experience and allow it to offer more services.

The building is in need of renovation, but GRCC says it hopes to have classes on its new campus in the fall semester of 2021.

