GRPD seeking suspect in 2 attempted arsons

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are seeking the public’s assistance to find a man believed to be involved in two attempted arsons.

Investigators say a home on Swensberg Avenue has experienced to arson attempts since the beginning of the month. Both incidents have been caught on surveillance cameras and clearly shows a man trying to set the home on fire.

The suspect was wearing a black hooded North Face jacket, black pants and black boots at the time of the last incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.