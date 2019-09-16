How to get kids into a sleep routine with Dr. Beurkens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The kids are back in school but maybe you have noticed they are not getting enough sleep to get them through the day.
Licensed psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens PhD, CNS, at Horizons Developmental Resource Center, joined us in studio with some tips to get your kids on track.
Back to School Sleep Strategies Talking Points
- How much sleep kids need at different ages
- Why sleep is so important for kids
- Negative impacts of sleep deprivation
- Sleep issues you should talk to your child’s healthcare provider about
- Tips to Help Kids Get Enough Quality Sleep
- Set and enforce a consistent bedtime
- Stop screen time at least 45-60 minutes before bed
- Establish a consistent calming evening routine
- Create a comfortable and sleep-supportive environment
- No electronic devices in the bedroom at night