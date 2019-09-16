ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Grand Valley linebacker Isaiah Nkansah neared a program record on Saturday night after recording 20 tackles in the Lakers comeback 28-24 win over Delta State. Nkansah also recorded two sacks and two tackles for a loss en route to being named the GLIAC defensive player of the week.
Isaiah Nkansah records 20 tackles in Grand Valley’s comeback win
