Isaiah Nkansah records 20 tackles in Grand Valley’s comeback win

Posted 6:59 PM, September 16, 2019, by

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Grand Valley linebacker Isaiah Nkansah neared a program record on Saturday night after recording 20 tackles in the Lakers comeback 28-24 win over Delta State. Nkansah also recorded two sacks and two tackles for a loss en route to being named the GLIAC defensive player of the week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.