Lowell police seek tips to ID theft suspect

LOWELL, Mich. — Lowell police are searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing things from a vehicle.

Surveillance camera footage shows the man entering a vehicle at 1:47 a.m. Saturday morning. Police didn’t specify what he took or exactly where the vehicle was.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call police at 616-897-7120 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.