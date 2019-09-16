Man arrested for allegedly shooting girlfriend

Posted 2:54 PM, September 16, 2019, by

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A man was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly shooting his girlfriend in Benton Township.

Officers were called on a report of a shooting around 1:19 a.m. at the Sunny Spot on Pipestone Road in Benton Harbor. Upon arrival, police determined the woman had been shot by her boyfriend in front of a home on Agard Avenue.

The man was located shortly after and took him into custody on charges of attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Benton Township Police Department at 269-925-1135.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.