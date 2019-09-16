× Man arrested for allegedly shooting girlfriend

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A man was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly shooting his girlfriend in Benton Township.

Officers were called on a report of a shooting around 1:19 a.m. at the Sunny Spot on Pipestone Road in Benton Harbor. Upon arrival, police determined the woman had been shot by her boyfriend in front of a home on Agard Avenue.

The man was located shortly after and took him into custody on charges of attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Benton Township Police Department at 269-925-1135.