Man charged with assaulting officer in BCPD parking lot

A mug shot of Gary Courtney.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek man is facing up to five years in prison for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Police say 51-year-old Gary Courtney was going around the Battle Creek Police Department’s parking lot Thursday afternoon taking videos of vehicles. A detective was in his personal vehicle with his daughter at that time and questioned Courtney about what he was doing and told him to leave.

At that point, Courtney allegedly started recording the detective’s vehicle and his daughter. The detective said he stepped in front of him and told him to stop, leading to Courtney pushing the detective and pulling out a collapsible baton from his waistband.

Police say the detective then rushed at Courtney and was hit in the side of the head before other officers arrived and took Courtney into custody.

On Friday, Courtney was arraigned on charges of assaulting a police officer, felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

