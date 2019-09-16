Man dies after being pinned under golf cart in Oceana Co.

Posted 2:39 PM, September 16, 2019, by

HART TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man died Saturday night after getting stuck underneath a golf cart that had rolled over.

The crash happened around 6:44 p.m. on N water Road near N Highpoint Road in Hart Township, north of Shelby in Oceana County.

Authorities say the golf cart was driving on Water Road when it hit something that caused it to roll onto its passenger side. The victim, 80-year-old Charles Zamborowski, was trapped underneath and died at the scene from his injuries.

