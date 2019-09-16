Michigan Apple Fest is Saturday in Sparta

Posted 9:22 AM, September 16, 2019, by

SPARTA, Mich. -- This weekend is your chance to celebrate all things apples with the Michigan Apple Fest in Sparta. 

The event is Saturday, September 21 and will include a daylong festival with activities for the whole family.

There will also be an Apple Sling Shot Contest during the day to sling an apple into the creek, for all skill levels to try.

The Michigan Apple Queen will be in attendance to hand out delicious fresh Michigan Apples packed by Riveridge Produce who markets over 50% of Michigan’s apple crop.

The event will also include a market craft show, four live bands throughout the day, free petting zoo and harvest games, and the Apple Pie Baking Contest.

