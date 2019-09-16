Michigan state workers notified of potential layoffs

Posted 1:14 PM, September 16, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s 48,000 state government workers have been notified of potential temporary layoffs in case the next budget is not enacted before Oct. 1.

Budget director Chris Kolb and department directors emailed employees Monday.

About 30,000, or 62%, of state workers would be temporarily laid off. The rest would be deemed as essential to protecting the health and safety of residents and continue working.

They include prison guards, state troopers, child protective services caseworkers and others.

The Republican-led Legislature has started approving spending bills, though there is no deal with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.