Nazi flag found flying at BC elementary school

Posted 4:45 PM, September 16, 2019, by
Battle-Creek-police-cruiser-generic

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Construction crews found a Nazi flag hanging from a flag pole at a Battle Creek elementary school this weekend.

It was found around 7 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Elementary School and was taken down. School officials say the flag was put up overnight because crews were at the building until 8 p.m. Friday night.

A spokesperson said there is a usually a lock on the flag pole, but it was discovered to be broken, which could have been a result of all the recent construction. The lock has been replaced.

There isn’t any surveillance footage from the school because the security cameras being installed as part of a recent bond proposal aren’t functioning yet.

Battle Creek police are aware of the incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.