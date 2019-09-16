× Nazi flag found flying at BC elementary school

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Construction crews found a Nazi flag hanging from a flag pole at a Battle Creek elementary school this weekend.

It was found around 7 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Elementary School and was taken down. School officials say the flag was put up overnight because crews were at the building until 8 p.m. Friday night.

A spokesperson said there is a usually a lock on the flag pole, but it was discovered to be broken, which could have been a result of all the recent construction. The lock has been replaced.

There isn’t any surveillance footage from the school because the security cameras being installed as part of a recent bond proposal aren’t functioning yet.

Battle Creek police are aware of the incident.