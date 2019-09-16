× Prosecutor: No charges in crash with cruiser that killed BC boy

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Charges won’t be filed against a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputy who hit and killed an 11-year-old boy with his cruiser.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jerard Jarzynka said his office didn’t feel it could prove criminal charges beyond a reasonable doubt, therefore declined to pursue them.

Norman Hood was killed May 28 when he was hit by a deputy near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Lennon Street in Battle Creek.

Jarzynka said the deputy, who hasn’t been named, was traveling 66 mph in a 30 mph zone at the time of the crash while on his way to an emergency call. The cruiser didn’t have its emergency lights or sirens on, but did have the headlights on.

Michigan law allows officers and deputies to travel faster than the speed limit while responding to an emergency call.

The decision to not file charges came after two months of reviewing an investigation into the crash by Michigan State Police. Part of the investigation included dash camera footage, which Jarzynka says shows Hood riding a motor bike near the grass before “veering” left into the deputy’s lane of travel.

Jarzynka said the deputy can also be seen trying to avoid hitting the boy.