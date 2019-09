HASTINGS, Mich. — An 18-year-old Hastings man is in the hospital Monday after being hit by a car.

Hastings Police Chief Jeff Pratt tells FOX 17 the young man was skateboarding east on Center Street around 3:30 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle driving south on Boltwood Street. The Hastings woman driving the vehicle was not hurt in the crash.

The skateboarder was flown to Borgess Hospital to be treated for his injuries.