Barry Co. Circuit Court judge steps down

HASTINGS, Mich. — A Barry County Circuit Court judge has stepped down from her position.

Judge Amy McDowell’s last day was Sept. 6, but the court hasn’t received official notice of her retirement from the governor’s office, according to a court administrator.

Plans to fill her vacancy haven’t been released yet.

McDowell was appointed to the position by former Gov. Rick Snyder in June 2011 to replace Judge James Fisher, who retired. She was re-elected to a six-year term in 2014.

