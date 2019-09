CASCADE, Mich. — A pedestrian was hit on 28th Street just east of Charlevoix Drive Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m.

The person hit was unconscious but breathing when the call came in to 911. Eastbound 28th street is shut down at Charlevoix while rescue workers treat the pedestrian.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing story. We will update this story with details has they become available.