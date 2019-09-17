Children’s Business Fair to show off kids’ creativity and ingenuity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The imagination and ingenuity of West Michigan's local youth will be on full display once more as the 4th annual Children's Business Fair returns on Saturday.

Entrepreneurs and inventors from over 50 area schools will be there showing off their business ideas and products they've created. There will be more than 80 businesses ran by more than 140 kids selling everything from baked goods, to handmade art, to jewelry, and so much more.

The 4th Annual Grand Rapids Children's Business Fair will take place at the Community Church Adad, located at 7239 Thornapple River Drive South East.

The kids will be selling their wares from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To learn more, visit grchildrensbusinessfair.com.