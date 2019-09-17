Children’s Business Fair to show off kids’ creativity and ingenuity

Posted 11:45 AM, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:44AM, September 17, 2019

The imagination and ingenuity of West Michigan's local youth will be on full display once more as the 4th annual Children's Business Fair returns on Saturday.

Entrepreneurs and inventors from over 50 area schools will be there showing off their business ideas and products they've created. There will be more than 80 businesses ran by more than 140 kids selling everything from baked goods, to handmade art, to jewelry, and so much more.

The 4th Annual Grand Rapids Children's Business Fair will take place at the Community Church Adad, located at 7239 Thornapple River Drive South East.

The kids will be selling their wares from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To learn more, visit grchildrensbusinessfair.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.