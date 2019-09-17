Confidence builds during Orchard View’s strong start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Orcahrd View has a tradition of winning in football, it's just been a few year since the Cardinals have done it consistently.

"This is the first time we've been three and oh since 2006 I think," senior offensive lineman Dayton Rose said. "So we are confident!"

"We've got this momentum going," senior quarterback Owen Swanson said. "It is going to give us a lot of confidence going into week four, huge game coming up, it feels great!"

New head coach Fred Rademacher knows success, he led Hastings to the playoffs five times. Now he is seeing progress at his new school.

"I think we are pretty confident," Rademacher said. "I don't think we are cocky, I think we are confident. I think I got a lot of guys who always believed they could win and now they are just figuring out how to win and they want to keep it going."

With the new coaching staff come new schemes. On offense that means Rademacher's patented Wing-T.

"Everyone was skeptical at first." Rose added. "But winning is winning and everybody is starting to like it now."

OV is off to a great start, but it has no plans to slow down now.

"I just stay grumpy and we keep grinding away." Rademacher added. "We are just going to keep working and we are not going to talk about how great we are just going to see if we can get better on every rep."

No telling how far the Cardinals will go this season. but seeing the early success has done wonders for the players.

"One of my original goals was playoffs senior year." Rose said. "Now I'm looking, 'let's go win a district championship, let's make the regionals, let's make a run!'"

Orchard View goes for four in a row this Friday night at Belding.