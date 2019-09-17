Cross-jurisdictional narcotics team arrest 4, still searching for 1 suspect

SOUTHWEST MI — Detectives from the Southwest Enforcement Team’s West Office (SWET West) made 4 arrests in multiple drug busts, but are still searching for 1 suspect.

On Wednesday, September 19th, SWET West detectives served a warrant for and arrested 36 year-old Amanda Borrelli after investigating her activity for over a month. Borrelli was found to have meth, heroin, morphine pills, and other drug related items in her home in Saint Joe City. She was taken into custody at the Berrien County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug house.

Matthew Jordan was also sought by police at that time but was not in the home when the warrant was served. The 30 year-old is currently considered a fugitive for parole violations.

Detectives raided a home in Benton Harbor Monday, September 16th, where they found and arrested 3 men; 27 year-old William Beecham, 23 year-old Tipton Walker, and 26 year-old Jamon Hill. Detectives found drugs, weapons, ammunition, and drug related items. Between them the men face 9 charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug house, and felony probation violation.

SWET West was helped in these raids by the Berrien Tactical Response Unit (TRU), Berrien County Road Patrol, the FBI and DEA, Benton Harbor Public Safety, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, and Saint Joe Public Safety.

The Southwest Enforcement Team is made of law enforcement agencies across multiple jurisdictions including County and City agencies, as well as the Michigan State Police.

