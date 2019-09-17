× Driver freed after Kent Co. crash tips vehicle; minor injuries

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — There were only minor injuries in a crash that pinned a driver in their vehicle.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 100th Street and Hanna Lake Avenue in Gaines Township, near Caledonia.

Authorities said a vehicle didn’t yield at the intersection and was hit by someone driving west on 100th Street. The impact put one of the vehicles on its side and damaged a school bus that was stopped at the intersection.

There weren’t any children on the bus at the time of the crash, and the other two drivers only suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed for about an hour but has since reopened.