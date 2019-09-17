Former Lowell school employee takes plea deal in child porn case

A photo of Madalynne Iteen. (Courtesy: Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former part-time Lowell Public Schools employee has accepted a plea deal in a child porn case.

Federal court documents say Madalynne Iteen has pleaded guilty to a count of production of child pornography for taking explicit photos of an 8-month-old child and sending them to someone through Snapchat. In exchange for her plea, a charge of distribution of child porn was dropped.

Iteen was arrested in February at her home in Lowell. Federal authorities began investigating Iteen after receiving a tip from police in Canada, who had arrested someone that received the photos from her.

She is facing a sentence of 15-30 years in prison and will have to pay fees and restitution, as well as register as a sex offender. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 26.

