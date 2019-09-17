Gillespie Funeral Services CEO passes away

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Philanthropist, CEO, and former Grand Rapids Firefighter, Sherman Gillespie, passed away Wednesday, September 11th.

Gillespie owned Gillespie Funeral Services where, according to members of the community, he made a point to help families who couldn’t afford the high costs of funerals.

FOX 17 has been receiving calls from viewers to let us know how much he will be missed in the community.

The 70 year-old served on several boards in Grand Rapids and at Messiah Missionary Baptist Church, was a Boy Scout Troop Leader, and held the Grand Rapids REACH Program dear to his heart.

Funeral services for Sherman Gillespie will be Thursday, September 19th at First Methodist Church, 227 Fulton at 11 a.m.