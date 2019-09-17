× Godfrey-Lee up to $120K in donations for mascot rebrand

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Godfrey-Lee is receiving $120,000 in donations for its efforts to rebrand its mascot.

In June, Godfrey-Lee’s school board adopted “Legends” as the new mascot and nickname and agreed to phase out Rebels.

The money will go towards a new logo design, athletic and performing arts uniforms, signs, murals and the electronic footprint of the district.

Godfrey-Lee will get $98,000 in grants from the Native American Heritage Fund and has also received donations from the Grand Rapids Community Foundation and community donations.

The name change goes into effect next year.