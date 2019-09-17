Grand Haven volleyball dads recreate team photo

Posted 9:45 PM, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 10:36PM, September 17, 2019

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. -- In a post that's been shared hundreds of times over, Grand Haven volleyball dads are turning heads with their version of their daughter's team photo.

The photo was the bright idea of Lexie Kallio's father.

“My dad, he and another dad, decided to get all the dads together…and put our jerseys on… and take a picture,” Lexie Kallio said.

He got the other dads to join in... and the rest is history.

“We stole our kids jerseys on Saturday, and showed up on the beach on Sunday morning,” volleyball dad Roger Swierbut said.

The dads recreated the photo exactly. That meant going into an ice-cold Lake Michigan.

The varsity coach had a feeling the dads had something up their sleeve, but when he saw the picture...it was better than they could have imagined. The fathers even used the same photographer that shot the daughter's photo.

“It was just hilarious. The dads lined up with where the girls were,” head volleyball coach Aaron Smaka said.

For these fathers, it's just another way to show their daughters how much they care.

“It’s a fabulous group of girls and a great group of parents. So it’s a lot of fun,” volleyball dad Dave Whittaker said.

Their daughters agree.

“They’re always cheering everybody on. They’re just the best dads ever,” Lexie said.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.