Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital president to retire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital’s president is going to retire at the beginning of next year.

The hospital announced Tuesday President Bob Connors will retire Jan. 3, 2020.

He has been the hospital’s president for 14 and worked as a pediatric surgeon in the Grand Rapids area since 1990. Connors also established Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan.

“Under his leadership, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has grown to become the second largest children’s hospital in the state,” Spectrum Health Chief Care Transformation Officer Gwen Sandelur said in a statement. “His genuine care and concern for children and families drove Bob to establish new services, partner with other organizations to expand the hospital’s reach and push expectations for clinical excellence. It has been an honor and privilege to work together.”

The hospital will conduct a national search in the coming weeks to find his replacement. A public announcement will be made when a new president is identified.