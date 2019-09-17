Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital president to retire

Posted 2:57 PM, September 17, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital’s president is going to retire at the beginning of next year.

The hospital announced Tuesday President Bob Connors will retire Jan. 3, 2020.

He has been the hospital’s president for 14 and worked as a pediatric surgeon in the Grand Rapids area since 1990. Connors also established Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan.

“Under his leadership, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has grown to become the second largest children’s hospital in the state,” Spectrum Health Chief Care Transformation Officer Gwen Sandelur said in a statement. “His genuine care and concern for children and families drove Bob to establish new services, partner with other organizations to expand the hospital’s reach and push expectations for clinical excellence. It has been an honor and privilege to work together.”

The hospital will conduct a national search in the coming weeks to find his replacement. A public announcement will be made when a new president is identified.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.