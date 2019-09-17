Learn how to color fabric with natural dyes at upcoming workshop

Posted 12:00 PM, September 17, 2019, by

From deep greens to yellows and reds, nature provides an array of color. Those colors found on the plants can be used to dye fabrics, and people can learn how to do just that at an upcoming workshop at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute.

The Color of Nature: Natural Dyes Workshop will be taught by Dayna Walton, who will show participants where to find natural materials for dyes, what colors they produce, and how to dye fabrics with them. Participants will create a dyed silk scarf to take home.

The workshop will take place Wednesday, September 25 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. It cost $30 for members and $40 for non-members.

Register for the class at cedarcreekinstitute.org or call (269)-721-4190.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.