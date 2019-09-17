Learn how to color fabric with natural dyes at upcoming workshop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From deep greens to yellows and reds, nature provides an array of color. Those colors found on the plants can be used to dye fabrics, and people can learn how to do just that at an upcoming workshop at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute.

The Color of Nature: Natural Dyes Workshop will be taught by Dayna Walton, who will show participants where to find natural materials for dyes, what colors they produce, and how to dye fabrics with them. Participants will create a dyed silk scarf to take home.

The workshop will take place Wednesday, September 25 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. It cost $30 for members and $40 for non-members.

Register for the class at cedarcreekinstitute.org or call (269)-721-4190.