‘No Body Contact’ order issued for parts of the Kalamazoo River

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — City officials issued a warning to stay out of the Kalamazoo River for the time being after a sewer line overflowed.

According to information given to FOX 17, 2,370 gallons of “discharge” from a sanitary sewer leaked into a storm drain at the corner of Cameron Street and Washington Avenue. The leak has been stopped, but the repairs and clean-up continue.

“As required by law, Water Reclamation Plant personnel notified the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality at the Kalamazoo District Office and the Kalamazoo County Environmental Health and Community Services of the spill.” The City of Kalamazoo said in a statement.

The ‘No Body Contact’ advisory covers the area between the Kings Highway and Mills Street bridges.