One caught in Muskegon shooting

Posted 4:24 PM, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 04:52PM, September 17, 2019

MUSKEGON, Mich. — One suspect has been arrested in a reported shooting Tuesday near Muskegon High School.

Shots were heard by officers near the area of Peck Street and Irwn Avenue. Homes on both Peck Street and Catherine Avenue were damaged by gunfire, but no one was injured.

Captain Shawn Bride of the Muskegon Police tells FOX 17 there is no evidence the shooting is related to the nearby school.

Investigators believe there is more than one person involved in the shooting and are still attempting to find suspects.

Muskegon Police are still searching for suspects and ask anyone with information to come forward through Silent Observer or by calling the police at 231-724-6750.

