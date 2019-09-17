Raise money and awareness of ovarian cancer at Shake Your Teal Feathers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready to Shake Your Teal Feathers by running or walking to raise money for ovarian cancer at the 10th annual event on Sunday, September 22.

Pam Dahlmann with Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance, along with Shellie Silva, an ovarian cancer survivor, stopped by to talk about the Shake Your Teal Feathers event.

Walkers and runners will have a choice of a 1.5K walk, a 5K run/walk, or a 20-mile bike ride, so there will be options for all fitness levels. There will be family activities before and after the race as well.

Proceeds from the event will support the work of the Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance.

Shake Your Teal Feathers will take place at Millennium Park, with registration starting at noon. The walk and run will start at 2 p.m.

To register, visit shakeyourtealfeathers.com.