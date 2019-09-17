The Henry Ford acquires big collection related to American diners

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit history attraction has acquired a major collection of photographs, menus, clothing and other items related to American diners.

Dearborn-based The Henry Ford announced the acquisition Tuesday of the collection assembled by Richard J. S. Gutman, an expert who has been helping tell the story of the eateries.

The collection also includes drawings, manufacturers’ catalogs, postcards, tables, stools, tableware and promotional giveaway items from diners across the United States. The addition bolsters The Henry Ford’s collection of materials related to U.S. roadside architecture and design.

Gutman was involved in the move and restoration of Lamy’s Diner, which is located inside the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation at The Henry Ford, and the reconstruction of the Owl Night Lunch Wagon, which is located in The Henry Ford’s Greenfield Village attraction.

