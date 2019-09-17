Two women stabbed at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo

Posted 9:40 PM, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:41PM, September 17, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say two women were injured during a reported fight at a Kalamazoo area park early Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6:20 p.m.at Bronson Park.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, officers found a 32-year-old woman with a stab wound to the chest and a 21-year-old woman with a leg wound. Both women are listed in stable condition at a West Michigan hospital. Witnesses told police they witnessed a fight prior to the alleged stabbings.

A 41-year-old female suspect was arrested and waiting arraignment.

If you have any information call police at t 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

