GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A vehicle hit the Alpine Avenue Laundromat and ruptured a gas line Tuesday just before 5 p.m.

Walker Police say the vehicle hit the gas pipe on the outside of the building, causing minor damage to the building and pipe. DTE crews shut down the gas immediately and no one was injured by the crash.

The laundromat is on Alpine Avenue between Ferris Street and Hillside Drive.