Whitmer to Republicans: Send me budget bills this week

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at an event on Sept. 11, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging Republican legislative leaders to send her budget bills this week, so she has time to review and sign them before a Sept. 30 deadline.

Whitmer wrote a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield Tuesday. She said they should pass spending measures before a GOP “getaway” on Mackinac Island starting Friday.

Republicans have begun advancing their proposed budget without a deal with Whitmer, after the sides agreed to table talks on a road-funding plan.

She said budgets should ideally be presented to her two weeks before the end of the fiscal year.

Shirkey counters that Whitmer will know all the details Thursday — when more committees vote — but senators will wait until next Tuesday to take final action.

