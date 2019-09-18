× Bicyclist hit, killed in Grand Rapids identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have identified a bicyclist who was killed when he struck by a vehicle in Grand Rapids.

Joseph Nzeh, 50, was hit Sept. 10 on 29th Street near Breton Road and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say it appears Nzeh was crossing 29th Street when the crash happened.

The driver suffered minor injuries and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department’s traffic unit:

Officer Andy Bingel at 616-456-3414 or acbingel@grcity.us

Officer Justin Ewald at 616-456-4282 or jewald@grcity.us

Officer Frank Barthel at 616-456-3938 or fbarthel@grcity.us

Sgt. Rob Veenstra at 616-456-3771 or rveenstr@grcity.us

Tips can also be made to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.