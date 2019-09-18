“Bodies Revealed” exhibit returns to GRPM Nov. 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a 10 year hiatus, popular exhibit Bodies Revealed is returning to the Grand Rapids Public Museum on November 16.

The exhibit will feature real, whole and partial body parts preserved through a special process, giving museum-goers a chance to see the organs and bones that are within their own bodies and how they work.

There will be 10 full-body specimens and hundreds of organs on display to tell the story of how each body part works together to help the human body function. People of all ages to more closely observe the skeletal, muscular, nervous, digestive, respiratory, reproductive and circulatory systems, and review information normally reserved only for medical professionals.

Tickets are on sale now ranging from $7 to $15.

To learn more, visit grpm.org.