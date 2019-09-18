“Bodies Revealed” exhibit returns to GRPM Nov. 16

Posted 12:12 PM, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:11PM, September 18, 2019

After a 10 year hiatus, popular exhibit Bodies Revealed is returning to the Grand Rapids Public Museum on November 16.

The exhibit will feature real, whole and partial body parts preserved through a special process, giving museum-goers a chance to see the organs and bones that are within their own bodies and how they work.

There will be 10 full-body specimens and hundreds of organs on display to tell the story of how each body part works together to help the human body function. People of all ages to more closely observe the skeletal, muscular, nervous, digestive, respiratory, reproductive and circulatory systems, and review information normally reserved only for medical professionals.

Tickets are on sale now ranging from $7 to $15.

To learn more, visit grpm.org. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.