× Grand Woods Lounge to open location in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The owners of the Grand Woods Lounge are planning to open a second location in Kalamazoo.

The business will be located at the former site of Arcadia Brewing Company, which closed late last year.

“After years of searching for the perfect spot for our resort restaurant, we are excited to have the opportunity to be part of downtown Kalamazoo’s established dining and nightlife scene,” Dax Hylaries, managing partner at Grand Woods Lodge, said in a release.

The building will be redeveloped to into a full-service restaurant and contract brewing facility.

A release didn’t specify when the new restaurant will open but said it was coming “in the very near future.”