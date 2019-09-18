Grand Woods Lounge to open location in Kzoo

Posted 1:46 PM, September 18, 2019, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The owners of the Grand Woods Lounge are planning to open a second location in Kalamazoo.

The business will be located at the former site of Arcadia Brewing Company, which closed late last year.

“After years of searching for the perfect spot for our resort restaurant, we are excited to have the opportunity to be part of downtown Kalamazoo’s established dining and nightlife scene,” Dax Hylaries, managing partner at Grand Woods Lodge, said in a release.

The building will be redeveloped to into a full-service restaurant and contract brewing facility.

A release didn’t specify when the new restaurant will open but said it was coming “in the very near future.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.