Grandville’s Eric Stiegel named Detroit Lions coach of the week

GRANDVILLE, Mich -- Grandville high school football coach Eric Stiegel has been honored by the Detroit Lions as the coach of the week in Michigan.

Stiegel's Bulldogs are off to a 3-0 start to the season after holding off Forest Hills Central last Friday night, 32-29.

Grandville had seven straight losing season's prior to Stiegel's arrival, the Bulldogs have made the playoffs in four of Stiegel's first five seasons.

Grandville is at Grand Haven Friday for week four of the high school football season.

