× GRPD: Don’t worry about low-flying helicopters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police say there’s no need for concern if you see a helicopter flying outside your window over the next couple weeks.

The International Transmission Company will be flying helicopters as part of a semi-annual inspection of high-voltage power lines throughout the city. At some points, the helicopters will be low-flying so crews can get accurate measurements from the lines.

Police said the flights are currently scheduled from Sept. 19-27.