× GRPD searching for man accused of taking elderly man’s wallet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for a man accused of taking an elderly man’s wallet in a convenience store parking lot in Grand Rapids.

Investigators say the man stole a wallet from a 94-year-old man’s pocket in early August at a store on the city’s southeast side. They are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify him.

Police say the man is between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11 and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Grand Rapids Detective Harmon at 616-456-3332 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.