KDPS: Clerk assaulted after refusing to sell alcohol

Clerk assaulted after refusing to sell alcohol

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A gas station clerk is in the hospital after being assaulted by someone who became upset when asked to provide an ID to buy alcohol.

Police said the assault happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Speedway located at 3908 S Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo.

The clerk refused to sell alcohol to two men who entered the store near the cutoff time and couldn’t provide identification to prove their age. At that point, police say the suspects got angry and started knocking things over inside the gas station.

The incident eventually turned physical, leading to the clerk needing to go to the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this point. Investigators are working with other departments to see if they can identify the suspects through surveillance footage before asking the public for help.