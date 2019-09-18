King For a Day Contest: Win a chance to get close to a real African Lion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Disney's The Lion King The Musical is coming to Grand Rapids in November. Fox 17 and John Ball Zoo are teaming up to give you a chance to not only win tickets to see this Broadway production but to also have a one-of-a-kind experience to get up close to an actual lion!

Click here to enter for a chance to win four tickets to see The Lion King The Musical on November 20 at DeVos Performance Hall. The grand prize winner will also get to join a seasoned animal keeper at John Ball Zoo for a one-of-a-kind experience with real African Lions.

There will also be a weekly winner chosen up until November 4 for a chance to win a merchandise bag filled with The Lion King swag. The swag bag includes a behind the scenes book, a water bottle, a CD of The Lion King music, and a stuffed toy.

For more information about Broadway Grand Rapids, please visit broadwaygrandrapids.com/.