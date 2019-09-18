× Man charged in arson of Portage apartment building

PORTAGE, Mich. — A man who allegedly set fire to an apartment complex in Portage has been arrested and charged with arson.

The fire happened at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Walnut Trails apartments on Gladys Street in Portage. Two people on the second and third floors had to be rescued by firefighters, but nobody was injured.

Investigators believe that fire was intentionally set by 37-year-old Darryl Corley of Alamo, who was the suspect in several other instances in the apartment complex.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, Corley was arrested in the parking lot of a nearby store. On Tuesday, he was arraigned on a charge of first-degree arson.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.