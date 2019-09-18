Party with the city of Portland at their 150th Birthday Celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The city of Portland is celebrating its sesquicentennial, or 150th birthday, and everyone's invited to their big party this weekend.

All weekend long, downtown Portland will be full of events taking visitors back in time to when the city was first founded, all the way up to the 21st century.

Friday, September 20

12 p.m.- Special Brew Release at ConfluxCity Brewing Company

6 p.m.- Classic Car Cruise

Saturday, September 21

10 a.m.- Sesquicentennial Parade

11 a.m.- Dedication of Historical Marker at Scout Park

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.- Artisan Craft Fair

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.- High Sheeler Bike Demonstration

12 p.m. to 7 p.m.- Portland 150 Scavenger Hunt

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Historical Walking Tour

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.- Antiques Road Show

1 p.m. to 6 p.m.- Petting Zoo and Bubble Ball

1 p.m. to 6 p.m.- Playful Portland Streets

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.- Music Through the Decades

8:30 p.m. - Fireworks Show

Sunday, September 22

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.- Baking Competition

1 p.m.- Portland Orchestra Performance

1:30 p.m. - Farm to Table

3 p.m. - Baked Goods Auction

3:30 p.m.- Cake Walk/Bake Walk

For complete details on events, visit portland150.org or visit their Facebook page.

Call (517)-647-5027 for more information.