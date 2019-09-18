Suspicious man approaches kids at bus stop

ALLEGAN TOWNSHIP, Mich– The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what’s being called a suspicious encounter.

Around 7 Monday morning, officials say several Allegan students were approached at a bus stop off 113th Avenue. The Sheriff’s Office says a man in a minivan asked the kids if they needed a ride, then left when the school bus pulled up.

The man is described as being white, in his mid-30’s with a blond goatee and wearing a white baseball cap. The mini-van he was driving was dark in color.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269-673-3899 or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

 

