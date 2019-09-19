1 of 2 suspects in Oshtemo bank robbery arrested

A mug shot of Randell Wicks.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has been arraigned for allegedly robbing a Kalamazoo County bank.

The robbery happened Sept. 12 at the Chemical Bank on W Main Street in Oshtemo Township. Police said two armed men entered the bank with handguns before fleeing in a Chevy Malibu.

On Thursday, Randell Wicks was charged in connection with that robbery. He is facing charges of bank robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and resisting and obstructing police.

Wicks is also a person of interest in other robberies around the county.

Investigators are still searching for the other suspect in the Oshtemo Township incident.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8821 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

