2-year-old gets to go home following bone marrow transplant & chemo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – At two years old, Bryar Johnston has battled cancer twice and finally is in remission once again.

Bryar was first diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a type of blood cancer, when he was six months old. He received chemotherapy and treatment and went into remission. In May 2019, he relapsed a second time.

“That is a situation where it is quite clear now that you need a bone marrow transplant to give them the best chance of a cure,” said Dr. Duffner, who has been a part of the team treating Bryar.

He was matched to an international donor in the summer and received a transplant in August.

“We call him ‘Bryar Bear’ because he is ferocious, and he is a fighter,” said Cortney Johnston, Bryar’s mom. “He is a hurricane. He just runs and runs and runs and doesn’t stop.”

Bryar only slowed down a few days after his transplant but stayed in isolation due to his compromised immune system.

“It’s hard,” said Cortney. “You think about a 2-year-old at home who wants to run and play and maybe go outside for a little bit. A change of scenery sometimes is all they need to get away from that tantrum that they’re about to have. Here, I can’t just say, ‘let’s go outside.'”

On Friday, the family is finally expected to leave the hospital after an over month-long journey there. Their departure comes towards the end of September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Bryar and his family will first go to a hospital house in Grand Rapids. If that goes well, Bryar will be able to go home in about 4 weeks.

If you’d like to follow the family’s journey more, you can follow their Facebook page here.

