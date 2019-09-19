Amazon vows to cut emissions to combat climate change

BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 20: A delivery man from a company contracted by Amazon prepares to unload packages on March 20, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon vowed Thursday to cut emissions and report its greenhouse gas emissions regularly.

The company is facing pressure from its own employees to do more to combat climate change. Amazon delivers more than 10 billion items a year on fuel-guzzling planes, vans and trucks. And its network of warehouses and data centers need to be heated or cooled.

To cut emissions, Amazon says it has ordered 100,000 electric delivery vans. And it plans to have 100% of its energy use come from solar panels and other renewable energy by 2030, up from 40% today.

The announcement comes a day before more than 1,500 Amazon employees pledged to walk off their jobs as part of the Global Climate Strike, in which thousands of people around the world will protest climate change.

