Amway cutting jobs in IT division

Posted 11:26 AM, September 19, 2019, by
Amway HQ full building

ADA, Mich. — Amway is eliminating 47 jobs in its information technology division to “align resources to meet business priorities.”

The Ada-based company said the cuts impact just over 1% of its total workforce, which totals more than 16,000 people globally and 3,000 in West Michigan.

Amway cut an undisclosed number of jobs in April and said Thursday that it can “expect additional local job impacts to occur throughout 2020.”

“Changes in our organizational structure are not easy, but they are necessary for the future of our Amway Business Owners and our business,” the company said in a statement.

