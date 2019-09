PENN TWP, Mich. — A biker collided with a deer on Paradise Lake Road.

Sheriff Richard Behnke tells FOX 17 the crash happened near Jefferies Street just after 9 p.m. 28 year-old Rollie Robert White of Elkhart, IN was riding his motorcycle south on Paradise Lake Road when he hit the deer.

White was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, though Deputies do not believe alcohol was a factor.