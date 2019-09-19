GRPD investigating drive-by shooting on city’s SE side

Posted 4:11 PM, September 19, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a drive-by shooting Thursday on the city’s southeast side.

It happened Thursday afternoon on Kalamazoo Avenue near Johnston Street.

Police said there were two people injured in the incident, but weren’t sure if they were shot or were injured by shrapnel. Both of their injuries aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Information on a suspect or vehicle involved in the shooting wasn’t immediately available.

FOX 17 is headed to the scene and working to learn more. 

